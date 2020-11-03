Advertisement

Hutchinson neighbors for Biden, Trump show unity in Facebook photo

Tony Law and Dan Wickey are neighbors in Hutchinson. Law is a Democrat and Wickey is a Republican. Still, the two said they're proof you can have opposing views and still be friends.
Tony Law and Dan Wickey are neighbors in Hutchinson. Law is a Democrat and Wickey is a Republican. Still, the two said they're proof you can have opposing views and still be friends.
By Angela Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man and his neighbor are proving that there is common ground when it comes to politics.

Tony Law shared the photos to prove it on his Facebook on Monday. The main photo shows Law and his neighbor Dan Wickey standing side by side with their arms around each other. Law is a Democrat and Wickey is a Republican. Despite their opposite views, the next-door neighbors say they are still the greatest of friends.

“This is what America is all about!!! This is my good friend and great neighbor Dan Wickey!!! This is our yards!!! We have different ideals but we are still brothers at heart!!!!” Law’s post reads.

"This is what America is all about!!! This is my good friend and great neighbor Dan Wickey!!! This is our yards!!! We have different ideals but we are still brothers at heart!!!!" Law's post reads.

Posted by Tony Law on Monday, November 2, 2020

