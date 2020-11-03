Hutchinson neighbors for Biden, Trump show unity in Facebook photo

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hutchinson man and his neighbor are proving that there is common ground when it comes to politics.

Tony Law shared the photos to prove it on his Facebook on Monday. The main photo shows Law and his neighbor Dan Wickey standing side by side with their arms around each other. Law is a Democrat and Wickey is a Republican. Despite their opposite views, the next-door neighbors say they are still the greatest of friends.

“This is what America is all about!!! This is my good friend and great neighbor Dan Wickey!!! This is our yards!!! We have different ideals but we are still brothers at heart!!!!” Law’s post reads.

