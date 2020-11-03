KHP releases name of man arrested in four-car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released the name of a man responsible for a four-car crash in front of Silver Lake High School.

The Kansas Highway Patrol online crash log shows that Charles Louis Lariver, 36, of Colorado Springs was the man arrested in relation to a four-car crash in front of Silver Lake High School on Monday.

The log also shows the driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries in the crash and was sent to Stormont Vail Hosptial.

According to KHP, Lariver was traveling eastbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass a third vehicle when he instead struck the second vehicle causing the third vehicle to strike a fourth.

KHP said the crash was a result of Lariver attempting to flee from authorities.

