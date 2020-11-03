Fire damages Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators are searching for what caused a fire Tuesday afternoon at a Topeka apartment building.

Fire officials say a passerby spotted the fire around 1:45 pm at 1236 SW Belle Terr., just west of Huntoon and Fairlawn.

Firefighters saw flames coming from the windows of a second-floor apartment when they arrived. No one was inside. They quickly got the fire under control, but it did damage a third-floor apartment as well.

Belle Terrace was closed while fire crews worked. Crews remained on the scene late Tuesday afternoon, but traffic was able to get through by 3 p.m.

The Topeka Fire Department said the estimated loss of the fire was $40,000, with $30,000 of that being associated with structural loss and $10,000 being associated with content loss.

According to TFD, the fire started in apartment #3. It said working smoke detectors were not located in the structure of origin.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

