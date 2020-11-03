Advertisement

Evidence deadline looms in case of Epstein’s ex-girlfriend

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers are clashing days before a deadline for evidence to be turned over in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend on charges that she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is not scheduled to start until July, but prosecutors must turn over evidence to her lawyers by Monday.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

On Oct. 30, prosecutors said in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge that they will in the next week give Maxwell’s lawyers over 1.2 million documents from devices seized from Epstein’s residences.

They say they’ve already turned over more than 350,000 pages of documents, including search warrants, subpoena returns and some records related to law enforcement investigations of Epstein.

Defense lawyers have complained since Maxwell’s July arrest that prosecutors are slow walking the turnover of evidence the defense needs to prepare its arguments to challenge charges against the 58-year-old British socialite. The arguments are due Dec. 21.

“Summer is gone, Winter is coming, and the Government has failed to make good on its promises,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawyers said in an Oct. 23 letter to the trial judge that prosecutors had promised substantial production of evidence would occur quickly, but so far it has been “'substantial' in size, not substance.”

They said about one fourth of the documents turned over so far relate to materials from civil litigation to which Ms. Maxwell was a party and the remainder relate largely to Epstein and have nothing to do with the 1994 to 1997 time period of the conspiracy alleged in charges against her.

In their letter, prosecutors called the defense claims factually and legally incorrect.

“Contrary to the defense’s suggestion, the Government has made numerous productions consistent with the discovery schedule in this case and is working diligently to continue to meet the discovery deadlines in this case,” they wrote.

Prosecutors also disputed defense claims that Maxwell did not have adequate access to evidence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is held without bail. Prosecutors said she has access to the materials 13 hours per day, longer than any other inmate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Problems occur every election, and Tuesday was no different. There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late.

National Politics

McConnell wins reelection, but control of Senate at stake

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

National Politics

Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National Politics

Election 2020: Voters swarm the polls

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The first polls have closed on Election Day.

News

Full 2020 General Election coverage

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The polls have closed and 13 NEWS is bringing you the latest election coverage.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will hold a COVID-19 update for Kansans on Wednesday.

News

October Kansas tax revenues hit double digit percentage points above estimate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
October total tax revenues for Kansas have hit double-digit percentage points over the estimate.

National

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua, grinds inland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
As Eta began to make landfall there were reports of corrugated metal roofs flying off homes, trees, poles and power lines falling and rivers rising in the coastal area.

News

Stormont Vail sees COVID-19 inpatient increase over weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail saw its highest level of inpatients with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic over the weekend.

News

KS Secretary of State’s office encourages voters to be patient while waiting on election results

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Secretary of State’s office reports an overall smooth Election Day with relatively short voting wait times and no wide-spread issues, but even after polls close there will still be ballots coming through the mail.

Politics

Race to the U.S. Senate remains tight in Kansas

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott and Hailey Tucker
One of the biggest races in Kansas is the race for the open U.S. Senate seat.