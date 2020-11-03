Ellsworth Correctional Facility sees second COVID-19 resident death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says an Ellsworth Correctional Facility resident died on Monday, Nov. 2, had tested positive for COVID-19. It said this is the second resident death in the facility, and the ninth resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

According to KDOC, the resident was moved on Oct. 28, to the Lansing Correctional Facility COVID-19 Management Unit after testing positive for the virus. It said he was transported from LCF to the hospital on Oct. 29.

KDOC said the resident was a 76-year-old white male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

According to the department, he was serving a 176-month sentence for two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated endangerment of a child.

