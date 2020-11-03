Driver of getaway car in Topeka robbery sentenced to prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of the getaway car in a Topeka robbery has been sentenced to prison.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man was sentenced to five years in prison for driving a getaway car during a robbery.

According to McAllister, Justin Alexander McClelland, 33, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery. He said in McClelland’s plea, he admitted to driving a codefendant to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant where the codefendant committed the robbery. It said McClelland then drove the codefendant away from the robbery.

McAllister said codefendant Joshua Musgraves, 27, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to robbery and is set for sentencing on Jan. 25.

McAllister said he commends the Topeka Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.