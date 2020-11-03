Advertisement

Cruise lines cancel U.S. sailings through end of 2020

The CDC issued new requirements last week
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) – Cruise lines serving the United States have canceled sailings through at least the end of the year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new requirements for the resumption of operations.

Sailings were set to resume December 1.

While the CDC technically lifted a ban on sailings to and from U.S. ports, it also raised concerns about the safety of such travel while COVID cases surge worldwide.

The move prompted the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to hit pause.

“CLIA Cruise Line members will use the remainder of the year to prepare for the implementation of extensive measures to address COVID-19 safety with the guidance of outside public health experts and the CDC,” the group said.

All the cruise line brands for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian are impacted.

