Humpback whale knocks over kayakers in California

FILE PHOTO - A peaceful morning of kayaking for two California women turned into a close encounter with a humpback whale.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, file)
By KMPH Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KMPH) - What started as a peaceful morning of kayaking, turned into a close call with a humpback whale for two California women.

“I’m thinking, ‘I’m dead.’ That’s what I thought,” Liz Cottriel said. “Because I thought it was going to land on me.”

Cottriel’s friend Julie McSorley invited her to go whalewatching after she spent Sunday kayaking with her husband and had noticed some whales swimming nearby.

“It seemed pretty safe from far away, so I asked Liz this morning, ‘You want to go out and see them? See if they’re still there?’” McSorley said.

Cottriel agreed and the two went out. However, this time the whales were not at a distance.

“I just saw the fish, they’re too close,” McSorley said. “All of a sudden, I’m lifted up and I was in the water.”

Their ordeal was caught on camera. From the angle of the video, it almost looks as if the whale had swallowed them.

“The whale was right here in my face, literally,” Cottriel said.

Nearby kayakers and paddleboarders rushed to their rescue. The two women fortunately were not injured.

The only casualty of the close call was McSorley’s car keys.

“We got back to the car and I was shaking my shirt and a bunch of fish came out of my shirt,” Cottriel said.

Both women now say that while they’re still willing to get back on the ocean, they might stay further away from whales.

“I would go out on the ocean with you, but I would not go whale watching at that part,” Cottriel said.

At the very least, they have a whale of a tale to tell.

WARNING: Video on Facebook contains some explicit language.

Copyright 2020 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

