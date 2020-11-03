Boil Water Advisory issued for Effingham

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Effingham.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Effingham in Atchison Co., which is not related to COVID-19.

According to the KDHE, residents should take the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. The supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The KDHE said the advisory took effect on Nov. 3 and will remain in effect until conditions placing the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. It said it issued the advisory due to a line break, resulting in a loss of pressure, which could possibly lead to a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

According to the KDHE, regardless of whether the public water supplier or it announced a boil water advisory, only it can issue the rescind of the order after testing at a certified laboratory.

