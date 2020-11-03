Big-rig rollover litters Oakland Expressway with livestock feed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of pounds of livestock feed was spilled all over the Oakland Expressway after a big-rig rollover Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on the westbound exit to US-24.

According to the driver, one of the truck’s tires gave out, causing the tractor to hit the shoulder then roll.

He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officials expect both exits from US-24 to the Oakland Expressway to be closed until approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.