Auburn-Washburn to send out Prize Patrol

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District is sending out its Prize Patrol on Wednesday to give away money to teachers.

The Auburn-Washburn School District says for the 18th year, the Auburn-Washburn Public Schools Foundation Prize Patrol will head to schools to hand out Classroom Grant checks to teachers. It said the visits will happen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and the Foundation will award 25 grants totaling over $22,000.

According to the District, the group will be presenting surprise checks outside, inf front of the schools. It said the schedule is as follows, but is subject to change:

  • 9:00 AM – Jay Shideler, 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd
  • 9:30 AM – Farley Elementary, 6701 SW 33rd ST  
  • 10:00 AM – Indian Hills, 7445 SW 29th ST
  • 10:15 AM – Wanamaker Elementary, 6630 SW 10th ST
  • 10:45 AM – Auburn Elementary, 810 N Commercial ST, Auburn
  • 11:15 AM – Pauline Central, 6625 SW Westview RD
  • 12:00 PM – Washburn Rural Middle School, 5620 SW 61st ST
  • 12:15 PM – Tallgrass Student Learning Center, 5740 SW 61st ST
  • 12:30 PM – Washburn Rural High School, 5900 SW 61st ST

