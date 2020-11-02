Advertisement

Woman suffers serious injuries early Monday in west-side fire

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a fire early Monday at a southwest Topeka residence, according to Topeka Fire Department officials.

The blaze was reported around 1:30 a.m. Monday at 2925 S.W. Maupin Lane, Apartment 105. The location was at the Shadow Wood Condominiums.

First-arriving crews reported no smoke or flames visible at the residence.

Firefighters made their way into the building and found the blaze already had been extinguished.

A 55-year-old woman was located in the apartment with injuries sustained in the fire, officials said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

An initial investigation determined the cause of the fire to be undetermined.

The estimated dollar loss was $100, all of which was associated with contents of the residence.

Fire officials said working smoke detectors weren’t located in the building.

The blaze remains under investigation.. Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

