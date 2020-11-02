Advertisement

U.S. Attorney McAllister announces $2.7M to fight violent crime in Kansas

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will receive $2.7 million in federal grants to fight violent crime, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said on Monday.

The grants include:

  • Nearly $800,000 to the state’s Executive Office for improvements on the electronic records system for criminal justice and background checks
  • $1 million to the City of Wichita for enforcement focused on crime hotspots in the city
  • Nearly $1 million to Wyandotte County for enforcement focused on crime hotspots

The awards are part of $458 million in Justice Department funding announced Monday by Attorney General William Barr.

