U.S. Attorney McAllister announces $2.7M to fight violent crime in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement agencies in Kansas will receive $2.7 million in federal grants to fight violent crime, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said on Monday.

The grants include:

Nearly $800,000 to the state’s Executive Office for improvements on the electronic records system for criminal justice and background checks

$1 million to the City of Wichita for enforcement focused on crime hotspots in the city

Nearly $1 million to Wyandotte County for enforcement focused on crime hotspots

The awards are part of $458 million in Justice Department funding announced Monday by Attorney General William Barr.

