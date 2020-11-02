Advertisement

TPS board to hear idea to make snow days, remote learning days

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow days may be a thing of the past thanks to school districts adapting to remote learning due to COVID-19.

The Topeka Public School Board will hear from district officials on Thursday about their plans to send devices homes with students as part of their inclement weather plan.

The district didn’t say exactly what their plan is other than they plan on making a presentation to the board.

Some districts have been contemplating making snow days a remote learning day so students can continue lessons and not risk them traveling to school.

13 NEWS will have a team at the meeting on Thursday for the plan presentation.

