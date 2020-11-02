Topeka Metro offering free rides in November, including on Election Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local residents needing a way to the polls on Tuesday can hop on Topeka Metro buses, which continue offering free rides during the month of November.

Topeka Metro officials say many routes go by polling places in the city limits.

Topeka Metro fares have been waived for the month of November, so rides to balloting places are free.

“We know that transportation is often a barrier to those who want to vote in person at their poll location,” Topeka Metro general manager Bob Nugent said in a news release. “Topeka Metro is an option to help others fulfill their civic duty, and the rides are free.”

Because of coronavirus precautions, passengers must wear a mask on the bus.

Additionally, unless passengers require the ramp or to have the bus kneel, they will need to board at the rear door of the fixed-route buses.

Lift rides may be arranged by calling 785-783-7000, and reservations must be made by 5 p.m. the day before to the requested date of travel.

Calls for the Lift are accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, people can call the same number for route information.

Topeka Metro has a route map with polling locations available here.

If you need to look up your polling location, you can access it on the Kansas Secretary of State VoterView website here.

