Advertisement

Topeka Metro offering free rides in November, including on Election Day

Topeka Metro is offering free rides during November, including Tuesday on Election Day.
Topeka Metro is offering free rides during November, including Tuesday on Election Day.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local residents needing a way to the polls on Tuesday can hop on Topeka Metro buses, which continue offering free rides during the month of November.

Topeka Metro officials say many routes go by polling places in the city limits.

Topeka Metro fares have been waived for the month of November, so rides to balloting places are free.

“We know that transportation is often a barrier to those who want to vote in person at their poll location,” Topeka Metro general manager Bob Nugent said in a news release. “Topeka Metro is an option to help others fulfill their civic duty, and the rides are free.” 

Because of coronavirus precautions, passengers must wear a mask on the bus.

Additionally, unless passengers require the ramp or to have the bus kneel, they will need to board at the rear door of the fixed-route buses.

Lift rides may be arranged by calling 785-783-7000, and reservations must be made by 5 p.m. the day before to the requested date of travel. 

Calls for the Lift are accepted daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Additionally, people can call the same number for route information.

Topeka Metro has a route map with polling locations available here.

If you need to look up your polling location, you can access it on the Kansas Secretary of State VoterView website here

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Monday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Monday morning at S.W. 12th and Gage Boulevard in west Topeka.

News

2-vehicle crash slows traffic Monday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic Monday morning at S.W. 12th and Gage in west Topeka.

News

Woman suffers serious injuries early Monday in southwest Topeka fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a fire early Monday in the 2900 block of S.W. Maupin Lane, authorities said.

News

Birthday Club/Braggin Wall 11-02-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

News

Woman suffers serious injuries early Monday in west-side fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in an overnight blaze at a southwest Topeka residence, according to Topeka Fire Department officials.

News

Clay Center officials report strong sales tax collections

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Clay Center continues to see strong sales tax collections in 2020, according to KMAN Radio.

News

No charges filed in Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No charges will be filed against the Atchison County Sheriff's Office following an investigation into an allegation of the misuse of technology equipment, Many Signals Communications News reports Monday morning.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Warm and dry all week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Rain returns late Sunday into next Monday

News

A mild week ahead

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper scam

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Several factors could make a side income sound appealing, whether it provides an increase in a holiday gift budget or if it provides extra cash flow as unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.