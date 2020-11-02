Advertisement

Sunflower State Games Winter Wonderland 5K goes virtual

Sunflower State Games
Sunflower State Games(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Registration for the Sunflower State Games 2020 Winter Wonderland 5K is now open. The event --which benefits TARC, an organization that helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities -- will be virtual due to COVID-19.

Complete details and registration procedures can be found here. The virtual event will take place on November 21 and participants will be able to choose their own course to run or walk. After completing registration, participants will receive a custom bib via email. There will not be age group medals or trophies handed out this year, but the costume contest will still go on. The top three costumes will receive free entry into the 2021 Sunflower State Games.

“We look forward to hosting a great virtual Winter Wonderland 5k this year that will continue to benefit the organization of TARC,” said interim Executive Director, Cassie Criger. " Even though we are saddened that we cannot gather together safely at this time, we are fortunate to be able to come together virtually for a great cause."

