One in custody after chase ends in Silver Lake

By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after trying to flee from authorities Monday morning.

Kansas Highway Patrol says they had to pull the suspect out of his vehicle after it crashed along Highway 24 in Silver Lake.

Lt. Adam Simone says troopers originally tried to pull the vehicle over in Pottawatomie County after it was seen driving erratically and was involved in a hit and run accident.

Simone says it is believed the car was traveling at over 100 miles per hour as it headed east through Rossville towards Silver Lake.

Before being apprehended by police, the driver crashed into two other cars, sending one of the drivers to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man’s name was not released.

