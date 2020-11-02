Advertisement

One dead after accident on SE 53rd St.

(AP)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed in an accident in the early hours of November 1, Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says.

Just before 1:30 am, Shawnee County dispatchers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of SE 53rd St. Upon arrival, they located a car that had collided with a tree. The driver and only occupant, 57-year-old Cary Stephens of Lawrence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation; if you have any information you can contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

