‘Non-scalable’ fence expected to go up around White House

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – A “non-scalable” fence is expected to be placed around the entire perimeter of the White House on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It will be the same kind of fencing that was put up in the summer during protests in Washington, D.C.

The fence comes as police and other officials are getting ready for possible protests related to the 2020 presidential election.

Many businesses near the White House have already boarded doors and windows, fearing civil unrest after Election Day.

The Secret Service has not issued a comment on the matter.

