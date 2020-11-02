No charges filed in Atchison County Sheriff’s Office investigation

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - No charges will be filed against the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office after a probe into allegations of the misuse of technology by the law enforcement agency, KAIR Radio reports early Monday.

The investigation was conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker provided the information after a request by Many Signals Communications News.

Becker said that when she was informed of the allegation against the sheriff’s office, she turned the case over to the KBI and also contacted the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office to review the matter and determine if any charges should be filed.

Becker told MSC News that the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office was chosen “as the best special prosecutor for this case because they are not closely related to our community, had no bias related to the matter, had no special knowledge of the situation and would not be influenced by outside matters.”

In an email to MSC News, Becker said she recently received a notice from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office that it has concluded its review of the case and determined that charges won’t be filed, as there was no evidence a crime had been committed.

