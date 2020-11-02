Advertisement

Monday night forecast: Warm and dry all week

Rain returns late Sunday into next Monday
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get ready for a warm week ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s. Certainly not feeling like November at all where the average high this time of year is in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Lows also get warmer after Monday morning where it’ll mainly be in the 40s. The only ‘hazard’ we’ll have this week are winds gusting 15-25 mph almost everyday with Thursday having the least amount of wind/gusts. The weekend could have gusts exceeding 30 mph.

Precipitation wise we’ll have to wait until Sunday and or Sunday night at the earliest for rain to return to the area. There is a disturbance that pushes through Wednesday which may bring some clouds to the area but not rain.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s-low 40s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: VOTE! Great weather if you do have to stand in line or remain outside. Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

The rest of the week will remain in the 70s. Clouds may keep highs in the low 70s Wednesday despite the fact highs will likely remain in the mid 70s if it were sunny. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-mid 70s.

This weekend clouds return which will keep highs closer to 70° if not in the 60s and with rain developing Sunday night and continuing into Monday where it will be cooler and in the low 60s (cooler if rain lingers most of the day limiting warming).

Taking Action:

  1. No weather hazards in the short term, just a reminder to get out and vote tomorrow if you haven’t done so already.

