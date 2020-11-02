Kansas Senate race one of the top races to watch in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate race is one that is being watched on a national level because of the importance of the seat.

Political analyst Greta Van Susteren, and host of Full Court Press, the Dr. Roger Marshall and Dr. Barbara Bollier race is especially important because it could factor into whether the Senate flips from the current republican majority to democratic control.

“The Senate is so important. Tt’s not just the White House that we’re watching, but the Senate, and because you have this seat up for sale essentially, you could make a real big difference in terms of the direction of the country.”

Van Susteren also spoke about the 2016 election and the unprecedented Florida recount during the 2000 election, which she covered during her time as a reporter.

