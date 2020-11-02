Advertisement

Greater Topeka Partnership announces new president of Downtown Topeka, Inc.

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership announced that Rhiannon Friedman has been named as the new president of Downtown Topeka, Inc.

Friedman will fill the position previously held by Vince Frye, who announced his retirement in September. She will officially assume her position as President on December 1. In the meantime, she will be working closely with Frye to ease the transition phase before fully taking over.

Friedman had previously served as GO Topeka’s Vice President of Business Development and is a graduate of Kansas State University, where she received a degree in Political Science. Before GO Topeka, Friedman was the Director of Business Development and Sales for K Strategies Group in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to build upon the momentum that has taken place in downtown Topeka over the past several years. I look forward to continuing to build a space that attracts businesses, residents and visitors to enjoy all of what Topeka has to offer in the heart of our city,” said Friedman. “I am fortunate to build upon the foundation set by the leadership of previous president Vince Frye and the entire DTI Board.”

