Advertisement

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLAN, Mo. (Gray News) - A Missouri eighth-grader died days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the state’s first child under age 14 to die since the onset of the pandemic.

Washington School District Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a statement that 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth died from complications of the virus, according to his family. His death came less than two weeks after he last attended classes.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy. His family deserves nothing less,” VanLeer said in the statement. “The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.”

Peyton Baumgarth, 13, died just two days after he was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. His mother says he had no underlying medical conditions.
Peyton Baumgarth, 13, died just two days after he was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. His mother says he had no underlying medical conditions.(Source: Franek Family, KSDK via CNN)

The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Like many Midwestern states, it is seeing a big rise on COVID-19 cases, and many of the illnesses are severe enough to require hospitalization. The state health department on Monday cited 1,659 hospitalizations statewide, eclipsing by 10 the previous record set a day earlier. The state also cited 2,651 more confirmed cases and five additional deaths. All told, Missouri has reported 188,186 confirmed cases and 3,031 deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls began opening on the East Coast Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

National Politics

Tradition: 2 New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A third community with midnight voting, Hart’s Location, suspended the tradition this election because of coronavirus concerns.

National

Attack in Vienna targeted nightlife; suspect had IS ties

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fifteen house searches have taken place and several people have been arrested. Authorities were still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run.

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 29 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

Latest News

National Politics

Election Day: Biden, Trump end campaigns and await votes

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
Biden's final campaign stop was in Pittsburgh Monday, accompanied by Lady Gaga.

National

Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 3-year-old girl's rescue came a day after a 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in the city.

National Politics

Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are fighting in Tuesday's election to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic challengers across a vast political map in states once considered long shots for Democrats.

National

Upward trend in US coronavirus cases shows no sign of easing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging more than 80,000 new cases per day. Fourteen states had record-setting hospitalizations last week.

Local

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Olsen
Thomas Lawrence, 88, was last seen in east Topeka around 10:15 Monday night.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Voters braved long lines and the threat of the coronavirus to cast ballots as they chose between two starkly different visions of America for the next four years with a record-setting early vote.