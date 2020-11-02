Clay Center officials report strong sales tax collections

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - As opposed to coronavirus-related economic slowdowns in some areas, Clay Center continues to see strong sales tax collections, according to KMAN Radio.

For the fourth consecutive month, the outlook was positive, with Clay Center officials saying collections since July are up 16 percent compared to a year ago.

The most-recent reporting period shows collections from May, June, July and August.

In a news release on Friday, Clay Center Mayor Jimmy Thatcher said he wasn’t surprised by the continued trend, noting traffic was strong throughout the summer in the community. Recreation activities, the open swimming pool and schools opening on time all contributed to the positive economic outlook.

According to KMAN, Clay County Commissioners also reported 2020 home sales prices were up about 10 percent over 2019 average sales prices.

