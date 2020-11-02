Advertisement

Businesses board up, take precautions ahead of potential election-related unrest

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record number of Americans have voted early, but still more will turn out on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

As if a hurricane is coming, businesses across the country are boarding up. The perceived threat is far from normal for a modern American election.

After a season of charged political rhetoric and months of protests, including looting in some places, it’s the uncertainty of how people will react to the results of the presidential election that has business owners on edge yet again in 2020.

“It’s just precautionary,” said Nana Busi, partner at Caspi’s Jewelry, which has been in the same Los Angeles location since 1948. They’re closing shop until sometime after the election.

Busi can’t remember a time when she was concerned about an election result. “Never in my life. This is such a surprise. There is incredible chaos everywhere,” She said.

It’s chaos that Beverly Hills wants to avoid. Ritzy Rodeo Drive is completely blocked off until at least Thursday.

“We’re not mandating any businesses board up. We’re highly recommending that you harden the target,” Beverly Hills Police Lt. Max Subin said.

In Portland and Chicago, the police departments have canceled officers' time off for Election Day.

“The city has been in close communication with our business community,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Plywood covers storefront doors and windows in Raleigh, N.C., as it does in Denver, where the city is activating its emergency operations center, the first time for an Election Day.

“(It’s) 100% heightened awareness,” said Murphy Robinson, Denver public safety director.

The nation’s capital is doing the same. “We know that first amendment activities have potential to disrupt business operations,” Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The closer to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the more palpable the concern. “I think that people, you know, want to get closer to the White House to be able to express their concerns and their feelings,” said Angela Allred, manager of Imperial Wine & Spirits.

In New York City, officials are preparing for protests. “If anything turns violent, we are going to move to stop that immediately,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The Big Apple should be gearing up for the now re-imagined Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade due to COVID-19, the windows of Macy’s flagship Manhattan store usually a draw unto themselves. Instead, the store is all boarded up.

In the time of coronavirus, it’s a different kind of protection during an unprecedented election.

“We really hope people don’t protest violently,” said Will Cook, president of Howard Lorton Furniture and Design.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Mark Warner battles against challenger Daniel Gade in Va. Senate race

Updated: 6 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Latest News

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

National

Single father adopts five children on Adoption Day

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Amber Jayanth
A single father has adopted five siblings as a part of an adoption event in Hamilton County, Ohio.

National

UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

National

Metal asteroid could be worth $10 quintillion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Scientists estimate the asteroid’s value at $10 quintillion or more than the combined economies of Earth.

National

Fla. family’s property tagged with racial slurs for 6th time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WPTV Staff
The Kennedy family shared a security video showing a person walking onto their property and spray-painting racial slurs.

National

Balance of power in US Senate could come down to Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago