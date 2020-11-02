Advertisement

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — Friendly’s Restaurants, the 85-year-old East Coast dining chain known for its Fribble milkshakes and ice cream sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

It joins a growing list of well-established restaurant chains that have dining rooms without diners due to the unchecked pandemic in the United States.

George Michel, CEO of FIC Restaurants Inc., Friendly’s parent company, said COVID-19 has had a “catastrophic impact” on operations. FIC will sell essentially all of its assets to the restaurant company Amici Partners Group.

All 130 Friendly’s locations, which stretch from Maine to Florida, will remain open while the chain restructures under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company said late Sunday.

The pandemic has hit the restaurant sector very hard, particularly chains like Friendly’s that rely on people sitting down at tables. At least 10 chains have filed for bankruptcy protection since the pandemic began this year.

Traffic at full-service restaurant chains in the U.S. plummeted 48% in the April-June period, according to NPD Group. Visits were down 25% in the June-September period, as restrictions were eased in some parts of the country.

However, infections are surging again as colder weather arrives and industry analysts are assembling lists of larger chain restaurants most at risk of failure.

Friendly’s, like most other chains that have stumbled this year, had already been struggling as its customer base aged and competition increased. In the pandemic, it became increasingly difficult to compete with chains that already relied on carryout and drive-thru, like Dairy Queen.

Friendly’s has closed hundreds of locations over the past decade. The Wilbraham, Massachusetts, company filed for bankruptcy protection before, in 2011.

Michel said Friendly’s had been trying to grow its carryout and delivery business and revamp its menu when the pandemic hit.

Other restaurant chains that have filed for bankruptcy protection this year include the U.S. arm of Le Pain Quotidien, CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, California Pizza Kitchen, Sizzler and Ruby Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Mark Warner battles against challenger Daniel Gade in Va. Senate race

Updated: 5 minutes ago

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Latest News

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

National

Single father adopts five children on Adoption Day

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Amber Jayanth
A single father has adopted five siblings as a part of an adoption event in Hamilton County, Ohio.

National

UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

National

Metal asteroid could be worth $10 quintillion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Scientists estimate the asteroid’s value at $10 quintillion or more than the combined economies of Earth.

National

Fla. family’s property tagged with racial slurs for 6th time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WPTV Staff
The Kennedy family shared a security video showing a person walking onto their property and spray-painting racial slurs.

National

Balance of power in US Senate could come down to Georgia

Updated: 1 hour ago