A Mayetta woman arrested following burglary and search by law enforcement

35 year old, Saleena Masquat of Mayetta was taken into custody on following the report of a burglary to a farm truck which led to a lengthy search for her by law enforcement.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - 35 year old, Saleena Masquat of Mayetta was taken into custody on following the report of a burglary to a farm truck which led to a lengthy search for her by law enforcement.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report around 2:07 P.M. on Sunday of a female that allegedly burglarized a farm truck near 11655 110th Road West of Hoyt.

In the report, it stated the female suspect had taken items from the truck, and attempted to flee the field in a 2005 Ford Escape vehicle. Officials say the reporting party and the owner of the farm truck attempted to stop the suspect by shutting the gate and blocking her in with another truck.

The suspect allegedly drove through the field trying to find a place to exit ran into a fence post causing the airbags to deploy, and then back up and drove through the gate.

The suspect continued to drive east on 110th Road, and officials say the reporting party followed behind as the suspect turned north on Q. Road.

The vehicle appeared to be having mechanical issues when the suspect stopped near a driveway between 126th and 118th Roads on Q. Road and, then fled on foot eastbound.

Jackson County say deputies arrived in the area and used a Sheriff’s Office K-9 and a Sheriff’s Office Drone to track the suspect into the wooded area.

A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft also searched the area. Jackson County deputies located the suspect hiding in a brush pile and she was then taken into custody around 3:38 P.M. on Sunday.

Officials say the vehicle was driving was determined to be stolen.

Masquat was also wanted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for criminal deprivation of property and by the Topeka Police Department for obstruction.

Masquat was transported to the Jackson County Jail and is being held on burglary, theft and methamphetamine possession charges.

According to Jackson County, Masquat was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2018 in a stolen van and was charged with four burglaries, two of which took place in Whiting and two near 254th and P. Road.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

