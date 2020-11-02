2-vehicle crash slows traffic Monday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic Monday morning at a west Topeka intersection.

No serious injuries were reported in the accident.

Emergency crews were called around 8:53 a.m. Monday to the intersection of S.W. 12th and Gage, where the collision occurred.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black Cadillac Escalade collided with a gray GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle in the right northbound lane on S.W. Gage.

The front-end of the Cadillac appeared to have collided with the driver’s side of the GMC.

The vehicles came to rest blocking the right lane of westbound S.W. 12th.

Northbound traffic was proceeding through the intersection in the left lane as crews responded to the scene.

Westbound traffic on S.W. 12th was allowed to travel through the intersection in the left lane.

Southbound traffic on S.W. Gage wasn’t affected.

Crews were still on the scene until around 9:30 a.m.

Police said the Cadillac had two occupants and the GMC had one occupant.

