1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley launch Operation Victory Wellness

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley kicked off their Operation Victory Wellness campaign on Monday.

Fort Riley describes Operation Victory Wellness as a “comprehensive, enduring operation to make every Soldier, Department of the Army Civilian, and Family member on Fort Riley more resilient and stronger across the five dimensions of strength: physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and family.” The campaign will consist of a series of trust-building training events and activities, as well as wellness events throughout each month.

“Our people are the Army’s and the nation’s most important asset,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general. “They must take the time to focus on maintaining themselves and strengthening their relationships with friends and family, just as if they were maintaining a piece of equipment or a certain skill.”

Upcoming events include Victory Wellness Time, Victory Foundational Days and Victory Wellness Action Week. Every 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Soldier will conduct a 30-minute Victory Wellness Check each year as well as a counseling session with a Military Family Life Counselor.

