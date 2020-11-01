Advertisement

Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Rain-heavy Tropical Storm Eta is strengthening rapidly as it heads toward a drenching collision with Central America.

The system ties the record for the most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Sunday night, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was centered about 245 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and heading westward at 14 mph.

Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane overnight and to be approaching the Nicaraguan coast early Tuesday.

They say say central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper scam

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Several factors could make a side income sound appealing, whether it provides an increase in a holiday gift budget or if it provides extra cash flow as unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

National Politics

Trump launches final battleground pitch; Biden focuses on PA

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is mounting one final test of whether the massive crowds that often show up at his signature rallies will translate into votes.

National Politics

Pre-election virus spike creates concerns for polling places

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper Scam

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

One taken into custody after Topeka vehicle chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
One person was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

National

UK says 4-week coronavirus lockdown may have to last longer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The British government says a new national lockdown in England may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don’t fall quickly enough.

National

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.

National

Deadly Halloween sword attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A sword on Halloween night leaves two dead and five injured in Quebec City.

National

70-year-old pulled out alive in Turkey as quake toll hits 75

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos.

National

French churches honor Nice attack victims; 6 detained

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Churches around France are dedicating Sunday services to honoring three people killed in an Islamic extremist attack at Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice.