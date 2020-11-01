TPD investigating shooting in SE Pennsylvania area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Southeast area of Topeka.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of SE Pennsylvania around 7:30 P.M. on Saturday night in regards to an adult female suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

According to TPD, the female victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers are still on still on scene investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

