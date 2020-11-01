Advertisement

TPD investigating shooting in SE Pennsylvania area

The Topeka Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Southeast area of Topeka causing one female to have life-threatening injuries.
The Topeka Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Southeast area of Topeka causing one female to have life-threatening injuries.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Southeast area of Topeka.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of SE Pennsylvania around 7:30 P.M. on Saturday night in regards to an adult female suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

According to TPD, the female victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers are still on still on scene investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper scam

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Several factors could make a side income sound appealing, whether it provides an increase in a holiday gift budget or if it provides extra cash flow as unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper Scam

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

One taken into custody after Topeka vehicle chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
One person was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

News

FOUND SAFE: Teen and baby found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Law enforcement officials are looking for a 16 year old, Aracely Arambula and a two-week old infant, Bellanice Diaz that were possibly abducted in Kansas City, KS.

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs shred Jets 35-9

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets 35-9 to win their third straight game. Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 31/42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

News

Old Buzzard’s Car and Truck Club gathers toy donations for Salvation Army

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

KU study finds masks help prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Old Buzzard’s Car and Truck Club gathers toy donations for Salvation Army

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A local club put on a car show Saturday to help gather toy donations for the Topeka Salvation Army.

News

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel invited the community to bring their furry friends out for some Halloween fun Saturday!