Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel invited the community to bring their furry friends out for some Halloween fun Saturday!

Owners and their pets came dressed in costume to participate in TLC’s pet parade and costume contest.

Prizes were given out for the most ‘Boo-tiful’ costume, most Bewitching, scariest costume and most creative.

Winners received a free stay at TLC’s pet daycare and a bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition food.

Founder and CEO, Leslie Fleuranges, said since they are a fairly new business in Topeka, it was a great chance for them to connect with the community in a fun way.

“We do grooming, we do boarding and we do daycare and so we’re hoping that we can meet the community, they can come in and take a tour of our facility, see how beautiful it is and we can meet and greet them," she continued saying, "At the same time, the pets can come out and meet other pets. It’s a great way to socialize.”

If you’d like to learn more about Tender Loving Care, visit their website or call 785-329-6141.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.