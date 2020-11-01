Advertisement

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel invited the community to bring their furry friends out for some Halloween fun Saturday!

Owners and their pets came dressed in costume to participate in TLC’s pet parade and costume contest.

Prizes were given out for the most ‘Boo-tiful’ costume, most Bewitching, scariest costume and most creative.

Winners received a free stay at TLC’s pet daycare and a bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition food.

Founder and CEO, Leslie Fleuranges, said since they are a fairly new business in Topeka, it was a great chance for them to connect with the community in a fun way.

“We do grooming, we do boarding and we do daycare and so we’re hoping that we can meet the community, they can come in and take a tour of our facility, see how beautiful it is and we can meet and greet them," she continued saying, "At the same time, the pets can come out and meet other pets. It’s a great way to socialize.”

If you’d like to learn more about Tender Loving Care, visit their website or call 785-329-6141.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper scam

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Several factors could make a side income sound appealing, whether it provides an increase in a holiday gift budget or if it provides extra cash flow as unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper Scam

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

One taken into custody after Topeka vehicle chase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
One person was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

News

FOUND SAFE: Teen and baby found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Law enforcement officials are looking for a 16 year old, Aracely Arambula and a two-week old infant, Bellanice Diaz that were possibly abducted in Kansas City, KS.

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs shred Jets 35-9

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets 35-9 to win their third straight game. Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 31/42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

News

Old Buzzard’s Car and Truck Club gathers toy donations for Salvation Army

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

KU study finds masks help prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Old Buzzard’s Car and Truck Club gathers toy donations for Salvation Army

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A local club put on a car show Saturday to help gather toy donations for the Topeka Salvation Army.