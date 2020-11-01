Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship.

Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

What a match! Sabetha wins 3A Volleyball State Championship! Smoky Valley runner up. pic.twitter.com/g3hnCuPHJp — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) October 31, 2020

The final, game-winning point came from Erin Deters. She sent back a shot from Smoky Valley for a game-winning block.

This marked the first volleyball championship in school history.

At the 2A level, Wabaunsee also came home with a third place finish.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.