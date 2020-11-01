Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship.
Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).
The final, game-winning point came from Erin Deters. She sent back a shot from Smoky Valley for a game-winning block.
This marked the first volleyball championship in school history.
At the 2A level, Wabaunsee also came home with a third place finish.
