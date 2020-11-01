RCPD investigated suspicious package Saturday night

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious package was reported to police near downtown Manhattan Saturday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Riley County Police responded to the area near 5th and Leavenworth Street.

While investigating, they asked the public to avoid the area and about ten minutes later alerted there was no threat to the public.

RCPD said multiple aerosal cans were set on fire and exploded. They also found an unexploded “Molotov cocktail style”device on scene.

Police said they have no suspect at this time, but a criminal use of explosives report was filed.

