One taken into custody after Topeka vehicle chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office says it started out as a vehicle pursuit near Northwest Gordon and Topeka Boulevard around 4 P.M.

The suspect refused to stop and crashed into the parking lot of Security Benefit on SW 6th Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody and the Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene to put out flames emerging from the wrecked vehicle.

Officials say the suspect was the only occupant in the vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they are made available to us.

