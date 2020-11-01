Old Buzzard’s Car and Truck Club gathers toy donations for Salvation Army

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local club put on a car show Saturday to help gather toy donations for the Topeka Salvation Army.

It’s the fourth year the Old Buzzard’s Car & Truck Club organized the show to benefit the Salvation Army, and sixth year of the show in all.

This year it fell on Halloween, so they also had a Trunk or Treat for the kids.

The drivers brought candy to hand out, as well as cash and toy donations for the Topeka Salvation Army.

Organizer, Bill Johnson, said many car shows were cancelled this summer due to COVID-19. He said it feels good to be back together and supporting a good cause.

“Everybody was wanting to get out, we haven’t been able to show our cars hardly any and as you can see we’ve got a really awesome turnout," Johnson continued saying, "We even had a guy come in from Hay’s, Kansas. That was pretty cool.”

Over 110 cars participated in this year’s show.

