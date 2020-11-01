Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs shred Jets 35-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets 35-9 to win their third straight game. Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 31/42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

QB Patrick Mahomes is now over 300 yards passing for the game, marking his 21st career regular season game with 300+ passing yards. That ties QB Andrew Luck for the 3rd most by a QB in their first four seasons. His 21 300+ games is the 2nd most in team history — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) November 1, 2020

The Chiefs offensive onslaught began from the Chiefs first possession. Patrick Mahomes found Le’Veon Bell for a nice 18-yard completion. Bell was a member of the Jets before coming to the Chiefs a few weeks ago.

After the long completion to Bell, Mecole Hardman took a tip pass from Mahomes and accelerated around the Jets defense and was in for the first touchdown of the day.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 7#Jets: 0



Mecole Hardman gets the little tip pass and he accelerates in for a touchdown. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QWvQWH2HtP — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 1, 2020

The Chiefs next drive on offense seemed to have stalled near midfield. The punting unit was on the field, but it was all a misdirection. Punter Tommy Townsend got the snap and threw a beautiful pass to Byron Pringle for a first down.

On the next play, Mahomes threw a bomb to Tyreek Hill and the Cheetah was all alone in the end zone for a touchdown. Kansas City went up 14-3.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 14#Jets: 3



After the fake, Patrick Mahomes goes for it all and Tyreek Hill is there for the touchdown catch. Man this game has been exciting. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pjTRtWFjEL — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 1, 2020

With time winding down in the half, the Chiefs kept their foot on the gas pedal. Kansas City executed a 7-play, 76 yard drive that culminated in a Patrick Mahomes 3-yard, under handed touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 21#Jets: 9



Travis Kelce fakes that he's blocking on the play, flashes open and Patrick Mahomes dumps it off to the tight end. Great play, and Kelce dunks it over the field goal post. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/WNq5GAFDWk — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 1, 2020

Kansas City’s defense had an exceptional outing, and it was best exemplified on the Jets next possession. The Jets were lining up for a field goal to put points on the board before the end of the half, but Armani Watts came soaring in to block the kick.

FIELD GOAL BLOCKED!

Armani Watts gets free and denies the field goal before the end of the half. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/mU2sF1Xaxz — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 1, 2020

In the second half, the Chiefs continued to pour on the points. Demarcus Robinson came down with a touchdown grab. Mahomes at that point had thrown four touchdown passes to four different receivers.

Mahomes had one more throw left before his day was over. The Super Bowl MVP quarterback chucked up a 41-yard dart to Tyreek Hill for his fifth passing touchdown. While celebrating, Mahomes ran over to his wide receiver and carried him off the field.

Tyreek Hill taking a ride on the back of his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/6AOHOFIzrr — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 1, 2020

The 416 yards Mahomes threw for is the seventh-highest single-game total in franchise history. It’s the 4th highest single game total of Mahomes' career.

Several players excelled in the Chiefs offensive beat down. Travis Kelce caught 8 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill caught 4 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Mecole Hardman caught 7 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Demarcus Robinson caught 4 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs (7-1) will remain at home for their next matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Kick off is currently scheduled for noon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.