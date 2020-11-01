Kansas fishing couple wins national catfish tournament

MILFORD LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Acorns Resort at Milford Lake was host to the 2020 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s King Kat Classic national catfish tournament this weekend, attracting fishers from across the U.S. including some from Kansas.

The tournament started on Friday with a catch limit of 5 fish per team, per day, with the winning team being determined by total weight caught over the two-day tournament.

Saturday’s windy conditions created additional challenges on the lake, but the fish were still biting.

Two Kansas teams say they enjoyed the experience of being able to compete locally in a national competition.

“To compete at this level, is…is just great, even though we didn’t rank very high in the competition it still was great out there catching fish.” Fort Riley, 1st Infantry Division, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Sgt William Lyons says.

“It…feels good…Milford is the lake I learned to catfish on, so it’s really cool to win the national tournament here, on the lake I learned to fish on.” 2020 Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s King Kat Classic, Champions, Eric and Jordan Horton says.

The Hortons will return home to Derby, Kansas with Championship cups and a check for $50,000.00.

