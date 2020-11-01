Advertisement

Hundreds drive through Trick or Treat at Manhattan’s Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee drive through Trick or Treat
Hy-Vee drive through Trick or Treat(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In years past, community members visiting Hy-Vee in Manhattan celebrated Halloween with activities inside the store, with COVID-19 restrictions, the store had to make changes this year.

Saturday morning Hy-Vee employees along with members from Riley County Police Department, Riley County E-M-S and Manhattan Fire Department, lined up in the parking lot for a trick or treat drive thru.

Hy-Vee had prepared goodie bags and along with a take and make sugar cookie sets for the first 500 kids to come through with their parents.

In under 90 minutes, all 500 bags had been distributed and employees had to start making additional goodie bags to hand out, serving more than 600 kids before the line ended.

“It was tough to know what to expect. We figured it would be huge, because any…any time for…for families to get out, right now, is big, so that’s why we went big.” Hy-Vee Manhattan, store director, Kyle Odem says.

Odem says his store plans to organize similar events in the future to bring the community together in a safe way.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper scam

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Several factors could make a side income sound appealing, whether it provides an increase in a holiday gift budget or if it provides extra cash flow as unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

News

Better Business Bureau warns of Secret Shopper Scam

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

One taken into custody after Topeka vehicle chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Isaac French
One person was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday afternoon.

News

FOUND SAFE: Teen and baby found safe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Law enforcement officials are looking for a 16 year old, Aracely Arambula and a two-week old infant, Bellanice Diaz that were possibly abducted in Kansas City, KS.

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 touchdowns as Chiefs shred Jets 35-9

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the New York Jets 35-9 to win their third straight game. Patrick Mahomes had another exceptional outing, completing 31/42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

News

Old Buzzard’s Car and Truck Club gathers toy donations for Salvation Army

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition

News

KU study finds masks help prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Old Buzzard’s Car and Truck Club gathers toy donations for Salvation Army

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A local club put on a car show Saturday to help gather toy donations for the Topeka Salvation Army.

News

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel hosts Halloween pet parade, costume contest

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel invited the community to bring their furry friends out for some Halloween fun Saturday!