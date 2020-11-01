Hundreds drive through Trick or Treat at Manhattan’s Hy-Vee

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In years past, community members visiting Hy-Vee in Manhattan celebrated Halloween with activities inside the store, with COVID-19 restrictions, the store had to make changes this year.

Saturday morning Hy-Vee employees along with members from Riley County Police Department, Riley County E-M-S and Manhattan Fire Department, lined up in the parking lot for a trick or treat drive thru.

Hy-Vee had prepared goodie bags and along with a take and make sugar cookie sets for the first 500 kids to come through with their parents.

In under 90 minutes, all 500 bags had been distributed and employees had to start making additional goodie bags to hand out, serving more than 600 kids before the line ended.

“It was tough to know what to expect. We figured it would be huge, because any…any time for…for families to get out, right now, is big, so that’s why we went big.” Hy-Vee Manhattan, store director, Kyle Odem says.

Odem says his store plans to organize similar events in the future to bring the community together in a safe way.

