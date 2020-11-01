FOUND SAFE: Teen and baby found safe

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Amber Alert officials say both children have been located in Missouri and are safe.

-----

Law enforcement officials say a 2-week-old and 16-year-old were forcibly taken from their home in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning, two-week-old Bellanice Diaz and 16-year-old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their residence in Kansas City, Kan., by Jacob and Julian Diaz.

KBI says Bellanice and Aracely are believed in imminent danger and they were last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, at 5:00 a.m.

Sixteen-year-old Aracely is described as a Hispanic female, 5 foot and 4 inches, 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, checkered pajama pants and was barefoot.

Bellanice was last seen wearing a pink onesie and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jacob Diaz is a 21-year-old Hispanic male, 5 ft 9 in. tall, 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Julian Diaz is 23-year-old Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs 140 lbs.

The suspect’s vehicle is a red 2012 Honda Odyssey with license tag number AR299.

If you see Bellanice, Aracely, or the suspect vehicle, call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000 immediately.

