No arrests made after teens shot over stolen President Trump signs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three juveniles are listed as the victims who were shot over the weekend after a dispute over stolen Trump signs.

According to Topeka Police records from Saturday night, they list two separate incidents occurred.

One report has redacted names because five victims are under the age of 18. The offence shows Aggravated Battery and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm with a handgun and rifle selected as the weapon.

Three juveniles are listed as the victims of both offences. Two other juveniles are also listed as victims, but only of Criminal Discharge of a Firearm.

According to police reports, the juveniles' ages included one 17-year-old youth, two 16-year-old youths and two 15-year-old youths.

Two others are also listed in another report as victims of Aggravated Assault by a Motor Vehicle. 39-year-old Robert Sinner II and 34-year-old Justin Sinner are listed as the victims.

“We ask for the community’s patience as investigators diligently work to determine the facts surrounding this case. No arrests have been made as of this writing. Arrests may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation,” said Gretchen Spiker, Public Relations Specialist for the Topeka Police Department.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS the shooter said in a statement that signs supporting Trump were recently stolen from their property and thought the people near their house may have been involved.

No signs were stolen Saturday night and police didn’t say if the three shot actually stole the signs.

According to Topeka Police, officers were called to 1300 block of NW Eugene for the report of gunshots.

When they arrived in the area, they found one person shot several times inside a car that crashed near NW Tyler and Grant. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the shooting, two more people showed up at local hospitals, also suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Early police reports show the shooter was recently involved in an incident where they were nearly run over.

The investigation is ongoing.

