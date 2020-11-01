President Trump signs stolen leads to shooting in North Topeka, 3 people shot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are in the hospital following a shooting in North Topeka last night, after a man thought he found the people who stole his President Trump signs.

Topeka Police told 13 NEWS that the shooter said in a statement that signs supporting President Donald Trump were recently stolen from their property and thought the people near the house may have been involved in that incident.

No signs were stolen Saturday night.

Three people are in the hospital after being shot in North Topeka.

According to Topeka Police, officers were called to 1300 block of NW Eugene for the report of gunshots.

When they arrived in the area, they found one person who was shot several times.

They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

While investigating the shooting, two more people showed up at local hospitals in personal vehicles, also suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Police on scene were also investigating a car that crash on train tracks near NW Tyler and Grant.

Officers confirmed it was related to the shooting, but did not say how.

Early police reports show the shooter was recently involved in an incident where they were nearly ran over.

On Saturday night, the shooter was investigating activity near their car behind their house.

According to reports, a different car sped away from the shooter while another car sped near the shooter nearly hitting them before shots were fired.

No arrests were made Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.