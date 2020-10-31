Advertisement

Topeka couple turns home into Halloween light show

By Isaac French
Oct. 30, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Each night the Reedy Set Glow Halloween light show brightens both the corner of 29th and California and the spirits of its guests.

“It gives us something to do together, it’s a hobby that we don’t have to go out and spend a lot of money, that was the initial plan but then you know lights cost money.”

The Reedy’s have been putting on a free light show at their house from late September through the Christmas season for the past three years.

“This years we have eleven or twelve songs that play every night. It’ll go through midnight on the weekends and 10 during the week and you can sit inside your car and play the radio station we have streaming on and watch it with your family”

Keeping the pandemic in mind, they set up social distancing reminders in their yard to allow everyone to enjoy the show safely

“We put down x’s and we measured them out so it’s six feet so if people want to come and stand on the sidewalk and watch the show or when we have trick or treaters, they will have the ability to space themselves out”

The Reedy’s said the reactions from the public is what motivates them to continue hosting the show each year

“We very very much enjoy when people come and have a good time and just interact with one another and interact with us on Facebook and sharing their experience that they came out and we were able to give them a smile even if it is just an evening.”

