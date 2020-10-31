Stormont Vail welcomes new CFO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new CFO.

Stormont Vail Health says it has chosen Peg Burnette, CPA, FHFMA, as its senior vice president and chief financial officer. It said Burnette has a wealth of experience and a career filled with accomplished service. It said she has over 16 years of experience as a CFO of Denver Health and Hospital Authority, where she was recognized as CFO of the Year by the Denver Business Journal and one of Colorado’s Top 25 Most Powerful Women by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce. It said she is a Fellow and former board member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. It said she also has extensive experience in governmental affairs.

According to Stormont Vail, Burnette grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School and the University of Kansas. It said she will join its team on April 19, 2021. It said she will be responsible for the system’s financial performance including financial audit, financial management, revenue cycle services and supply chain management. It said she will also oversee design and constriction, environmental services, nutritional services and the information technology and systems for the health system.

“Peg’s extensive experience has distinguished her as a health care finance leader, committed to delivering results with a focus on the patients and families we serve,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “Under her leadership, Stormont Vail will be able to continue to provide high-quality, efficient integrated care to our patients and the 400,000 resident area that our health system serves.”

Stormont Vail said Burnette succeeds Robert Langland, CPA, who is retiring to join his son and fiance in Costa Rica, where they plan to stay as a family. It said it wants to thank Langland for his service. It said Langland’s last day will be Jan. 8. It said Stormont Vail controller, Michael Kongs will serve as interim chief financial officer starting Jan. 10 through April 18.

