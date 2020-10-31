Advertisement

Stormont Vail welcomes new CFO

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new CFO.

Stormont Vail Health says it has chosen Peg Burnette, CPA, FHFMA, as its senior vice president and chief financial officer. It said Burnette has a wealth of experience and a career filled with accomplished service. It said she has over 16 years of experience as a CFO of Denver Health and Hospital Authority, where she was recognized as CFO of the Year by the Denver Business Journal and one of Colorado’s Top 25 Most Powerful Women by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce. It said she is a Fellow and former board member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association. It said she also has extensive experience in governmental affairs.

According to Stormont Vail, Burnette grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School and the University of Kansas. It said she will join its team on April 19, 2021. It said she will be responsible for the system’s financial performance including financial audit, financial management, revenue cycle services and supply chain management. It said she will also oversee design and constriction, environmental services, nutritional services and the information technology and systems for the health system.

“Peg’s extensive experience has distinguished her as a health care finance leader, committed to delivering results with a focus on the patients and families we serve,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “Under her leadership, Stormont Vail will be able to continue to provide high-quality, efficient integrated care to our patients and the 400,000 resident area that our health system serves.”

Stormont Vail said Burnette succeeds Robert Langland, CPA, who is retiring to join his son and fiance in Costa Rica, where they plan to stay as a family. It said it wants to thank Langland for his service. It said Langland’s last day will be Jan. 8. It said Stormont Vail controller, Michael Kongs will serve as interim chief financial officer starting Jan. 10 through April 18.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

News

Fort Riley earns highest parks and recreation honor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley has earned the highest parks and recreation honor.

Sports

Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

News

Marshall announces COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Roger Marshall has announced a COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors.

Sports

No. 16 Wildcats stumble 37-10 against West Virginia, four-game winning streak ends

Updated: 5 hours ago
16th-ranked Kansas State’s four-game winning streak came to a close after a 37-10 road loss against West Virginia.