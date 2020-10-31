Shawnee Co. sees record-setting COVID-19 numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is experiencing record-setting COVID-19 numbers.

The Shawnee County Health Department says the county is experiencing a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases. It said a count for the week of Oct. 25 shows over 270 cases have been reported. It said on Friday, Oct. 30, there were over 90 cases reported which is an all-time daily record.

According to SCHD, the cases are distributed among multiple settings including nursing homes and schools.

SCHD said in many cases, the exact source of infection cannot be identified and evidence shows that several cases may be the result of infections acquired during small and large gatherings.

According to SCHD, the high workload made by the increase results in its inability to call newly diagnosed individuals in a timely manner and provide advice on precautions to take to avoid further transmission.

SCHD said those who are notified of a positive COVID-19 test should take the following precautions:

If you have severe symptoms immediately call your primary care provider and follow their directions. DO NOT GO TO THE DOCTOR’S OFFICE OR THE EMERGENCY ROOM unless you are instructed to do so by a healthcare provider. Always call ahead.

Isolate yourself in your house. Isolation means that you should not come in contact with anyone, should not leave your house and should not allow visitors to enter your house. Isolation should last at least 10 days from the date the symptoms appear, or if there are no symptoms from the date the laboratory test is performed.

Consider isolating yourself from your other household members, where possible. Transmission within the household is very common, but it may be prevented if sick individuals or those with a positive coronavirus test immediately isolate themselves in a different part of the house and have no direct contact with other household members.

Make a list of everyone that you had a close contact with (10 minutes within 6 feet) starting two days before symptoms appeared; or if not exhibiting symptoms, two days before the date the laboratory test was performed. Contact each individual and tell them that they have been exposed to the virus and they need to remain in quarantine in their home for 14 days from the date they were exposed. Individuals in quarantine should not leave their house, except for emergencies; and should not go to work or school.

SCHD said residents can take the following precautions to protect themselves and reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with other individuals outside your household. Close contact is defined as contact within 6 feet that lasts 10 cumulative minutes or more.

Always wear a mask when in a public place.

Avoid large gatherings of people.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

More information on COVID-19 in Shawnee Co. can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.