Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
Here’s what you need to know if you plan on voting ahead or on November 3rd.

News

Kansas has the fifth most powerful voters for Senate race

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
WalletHub, along with analytical help from fivethirtyeight.com, looked at the number of possible voters, win probabilities, the state’s open senate seat and they found Kansas voters are the fifth most powerful in the country.

News

Sen. Moran to question social media CEOs on data privacy, content moderation practices

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
On Wednesday, Senator Moran will question the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google on their policies on data privacy and content moderation practices.

News

Uber helps increase voter turnout

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
As the country nears Election Day, Uber is working to increase voter turnout.

Latest News

Local

LaTurner, De La Isla both cast ballots early

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
|
By Danielle Martin
Candidates for the state’s 2nd Congressional District seat are among those voting early.

Local

LaTurner, De La Isla both vote early

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT

News

HHS to send 125 million cloth masks to schools

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Congressman Roger Marshall is applauding the HHS on its mask announcement.

Local

Marshall, Bollier meet in KWCH forum

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Ralph Hipp
Marshall, Bollier meet in KWCH Candidate Forum

News

Public forum for Shawnee County Commissioner 2nd District seat

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy
At the county level, Democratic Incumbent Kevin cook and Republican challenger John Kabus took questions from the public this evening as they vie for votes in the County Commissioners Second District Race.

News

U.S. Senate candidate forum Part 3

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT