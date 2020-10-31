Advertisement

Old Kentucky State Police training presentation draws criticism for quoting Hitler, Confederate general

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky State Police training presentation is drawing heavy criticism because of its content.

The presentation was released Friday by student journalists at the Manual RedEye, a Louisville high school publication. A Louisville lawyer sent the materials to them after getting them through an open records request.

The 33 page slideshow titled “The Warrior Mindset” outlines the ethics, values, beliefs and role of those in the KSP Academy.

Adolf Hitler is quoted three times in the slides, with links to his work and biography.

Lexington faith leader Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said the Jewish community and other minorities deserve an apology.

“To train police with the image of Hitler to be killers, to be warriors is a phenomenal error in judgement,” he said.

Confederate General Robert E. Lee is also included.

Recruits are instructed to be “ruthless” killers, meeting violence with greater violence.

Rabbi Litvin clicked through the presentation just before the Sabbath. He said it’s now time to right this wrong.

“They need to attend some sort of course to learn what was wrong with this, how this got anyone’s approval,” he said.

Lexington criminal defense attorney Daniel Whitley said this material makes him question KSP’s actions.

“The Kentucky State Police is doing a lot of investigations and our local police officers are holding them accountable,” Whitley said. “If their mentality is that Adolf Hitler is a person they can look up to, to go to our community and police, our whole community should be shocked by this.”

He said in a year when several Kentuckians were killed by state police, and in the midst of the aftermath of Breonna Taylor’s death, he’s asking if the agency is credible.

"Are they there to really serve and protect? Or are they just reckless cowboys with a hidden agenda?”

A communications director for the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet responded to WKYT for comment. KSP is a part of the cabinet.

“It is unacceptable that this material was ever included in the training of law enforcement,” Morgan Hall said. “Our administration does not condone the use of this material. The material is not currently a part of any training materials and was removed in 2013.”

Whitley said that’s not enough.

"Anyone who ever was a part of this, participated in this, should be immediately fired.”

Governor Andy Beshear said his administration is investigating the matter.

“This is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media. We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action.”

Both Rabbi Litvin and Whitley said this doesn’t change their perception of every member of law enforcement.

“To me this doesn’t show poorly on the officers of the Kentucky State Police, but rather on the leadership” Rabbi Litvin said.

“I work with and been around a lot of great officers who wear that uniform with pride, but when incidents like this occur, it tarnishes their character,” Whitley said.

The Kentucky chapter of the ACLU called for any cadet given this presentation to be retrained.

“As the nation grapples with systemic racism and distrust of law enforcement grows, transparency and community-centric training practices are as important as ever,” Executive Director Samuel Crankshaw said. “Training should be focused on de-escalation and conflict resolution, not use of force.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sabetha wins State Volleyball Championship

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The magical journey to the top came to a close with the Sabetha volleyball team hoisting a state championship. Today, the team competed against Smoky Valley in the Finals and came out on top, winning 2-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-23).

News

State Legislatures speak at Kansas Free State Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
11 state legislative candidates participated in the Free State Kansas Public forum at the statehouse where they shared their views on policing, public safety and justice issues.

News

Free State Kansas Public Forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
Free State Kansas Public Forum at the Statehouse.

News

Federal Marshals, TPD make burglary arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Federal Marshals and the Topeka Police Department took a man into custody related to four downtown burglaries.

News

Local healthcare professionals recognized by KHA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Hospital Association has recognized hospital trustees for their leadership.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Peyton Sanders
Highs in the low to mid 50s Sunday.

Sports

KU linebacker Dru Prox opts out of season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kansas linebacker Dru Prox has chosen to opt-out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

News

Fort Riley earns highest parks and recreation honor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Fort Riley has earned the highest parks and recreation honor.

Sports

Iowa State clobbers KU 52-22, Jayhawks lose 10th straight game

Updated: 5 hours ago
Kansas remain winless on the football season after losing 52-22 against No. 23 Iowa State. The Jayhawks have now lost 10 straight conference games, a streak going back to last season.

News

Marshall announces COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Roger Marshall has announced a COVID-19 vaccine plan for seniors.

Sports

No. 16 Wildcats stumble 37-10 against West Virginia, four-game winning streak ends

Updated: 5 hours ago
16th-ranked Kansas State’s four-game winning streak came to a close after a 37-10 road loss against West Virginia.