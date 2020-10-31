No. 16 Wildcats stumble 37-10 against West Virginia, four-game winning streak ends

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WIBW) - 16th-ranked Kansas State’s four-game winning streak came to a close after a 37-10 road loss against West Virginia.

Mental mistakes were the main issue for the Wildcats. On the opening drive of the game, freshmen quarterback Will Howard threw his first interception of the game. Two drives later, Howard threw a second interception.

While the Wildcats offense struggled, West Virginia began to find cracks in the K-State defense. Jarret Doege found Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 58-yard completion in the second quarter to set up the Mountaineers near the goal line. Doege threw a touchdown soon after to Ali Jennings.

TOUCHDOWN#Wildcats: 3#Mountaineers: 10



The next drive for Kansas State was done after three plays. Star West Virginia running back Leddie Brown was able to get into the end zone on the next Mountaineers possession for his 10th rushing score of the season.

TOUCHDOWN#Wildcats: 3#Mountaineers: 17



With the Kansas State offense continuing to struggle, West Virginia continued to apply pressure. An Alex Sinkfield 36 yard rush helped set up the Mountaineers in scoring position. Doege completed a 15-yard pass to Winston Wright Jr. for another touchdown. WVU had scored 24-straight points.

TOUCHDOWN#Wildcats: 3#Mountaineers: 24



Kansas State finally found a response to end the one-sided onslaught. Will Howard launched a deep ball to a wide open Malik Knowles. The receiver came down with the 35-yard score. That was the first touchdown catch of the season for Knowles.

TOUCHDOWN#Wildcats: 10#Mountaineers: 24



Kansas State went into halftime trailing 24-10, but the mental mistakes came back to haunt the Wildcats immediately to start the second half. On their first possession of the second half, Will Howard’s pass was tipped up and intercepted by Dylan Tonkery and returned for a touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN#Wildcats: 10#Mountaineers: 34



It was a challenging outing for the Kansas State offense. Quarterback Will Howard completed 19/37 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Star running back Deuce Vaughn couldn’t find any space to run the ball. He carried the ball 9 times for 22 yards and no scores.

Meanwhile, West Virginia found little resistance to keep them off the scoreboard. Jarret Doege completed 22/34 passes for 301 yards and two touchdown passes. Running back Leddie brown saw 24 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught three passes for 104 yards.

Kansas State (4-2, 4-1) has suffered their first loss in conference play. They return home to play Oklahoma State Nov. 7.

