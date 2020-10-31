Advertisement

Much cooler Sunday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will move through the area this evening, bringing temperatures down by about 15 degrees on Sunday.

The gusty winds that we have been dealing with throughout the day will diminish a bit as we head into the overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

We will still have a bit of a breeze Sunday morning before winds diminish by the afternoon. Look for lots of sunshine, but the temperatures will be cooler behind the front with highs falling back into the low to mid 50s.

The cool down will not last long as south winds will bring a return to warmer weather for most of the week ahead. Highs will return to the 60s on Monday and then will remain near 70 for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will remain on hold for most of the week with plenty of sunshine expected every day.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 37

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 54

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 31

Mon: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 48 Sunny.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 47 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 47 Sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 52 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Much cooler Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Halloween will be warm this year

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Halloween forecast: Warm and breezy, much cooler tomorrow

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Cold front late today will bring a wind shift and a big cool down for Sunday

Forecast

Halloween Forecast: 60s And Windy

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Getting into a more fall/almost spring like weather pattern to begin November

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy and 60s on Halloween

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

Friday Forecast: Top 10 Day, Enjoy!

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:52 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Getting into a more fall/almost spring like weather pattern to begin November

News

Top 10 Day

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:51 AM CDT

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Breezy and cool, warmer tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Cooler than yesterday, warming up tomorrow

News

Decreasing clouds with highs in the 40s

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:59 AM CDT

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Warmer, rain this afternoon into tonight

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:15 AM CDT
|
By Doug Meyers
Rain remains along and south of I-70