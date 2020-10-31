Much cooler Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will move through the area this evening, bringing temperatures down by about 15 degrees on Sunday.

The gusty winds that we have been dealing with throughout the day will diminish a bit as we head into the overnight. Skies will remain mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

We will still have a bit of a breeze Sunday morning before winds diminish by the afternoon. Look for lots of sunshine, but the temperatures will be cooler behind the front with highs falling back into the low to mid 50s.

The cool down will not last long as south winds will bring a return to warmer weather for most of the week ahead. Highs will return to the 60s on Monday and then will remain near 70 for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will remain on hold for most of the week with plenty of sunshine expected every day.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 37

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 54

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 31

Mon: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 48 Sunny.

Wed: High: 71 Low: 47 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 47 Sunny.

Fri: High: 73 Low: 52 Sunny.

